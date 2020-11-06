Comments

Leave a Comment

features

12 Cool Casper Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

Christina Ricci in Casper

If you grew up in the 90s, then there is a high chance that you saw Casper, and if you’re like me, there is an even bigger chance that you loved that fun (but slightly ridiculous) movie. The movie Casper is based on the Harvey Comics character of the same name. It starred Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman with voice-overs by Brad Garrett and Malachi Pearson. It’s been 25 years since the movie premiered, but we’re constantly learning interesting behind-the-scenes facts about Casper.

By today’s CGI heavy TV and film standards, Casper might not be that impressive in terms of technology, but in 1995, it was revolutionary. Not only is Casper very technically advanced for its decade but it’s also a film that now has a dedicated cult following. Many of the Casper’s behind-the-scenes facts are just as fascinating as the movie itself. Here are a few cool things to know about the making of Casper.

Christina Ricci in Casper

Casper Used More CGI Than Jurassic Park

The original Jurassic Park premiered a few years before Casper, and though the film had a world full of dinosaurs, they were no match for one friendly ghost, at least not CGI wise. To celebrate Casper’s 25th anniversary, director Brad Silberling shared some little behind-the-scenes tidbits on his Twitter page. One of them was that there were more CG shots in the (Casper) kitchen scene than in all of Jurassic.

The Los Angeles Times also shared this interesting fact about Casper’s CGI versus Jurassic Park’s CGI:

In fact, CGI was used in only 40 shots during “Jurassic Park.” In “Casper,” the friendly ghost and his three spectral uncles appear in far more scenes, requiring approximately 250 CGI sequences.

Christina Ricci in Casper

Twenty-Five Animators Worked On Creating Casper

In the series Movie Magic, Season 4, Episode 13,“Ghost Effects: Ghost Stories,” the creation of ghosts in various popular ghost films and TV series is explored. In the Casper portion of the episode, it was revealed that 25 animators worked to create the character.

They used a special software that could alter Casper’s facial expressions to preset modes, and then the animators would go back and add more details to Casper to make him fully dimensional. The animators also used actors to map out how to make Casper’s facial movement more life-like. According to Movie Magic, it took the animators 18 months to complete Casper’s 330 ghost shots.

Devon Sawa and Christina Ricci in Casper

J.J. Abrams Did Uncredited Script Rewrites On Casper

In 2018, Devon Sawa (who played the alive version of Casper) revealed on Twitter that J.J. Abrams was asked to write an alternative ending to Casper. It was approved and casting began. Steven Spielberg produced Casper, and it was the first time the men worked together. They collaborated again for Super 8. In an interview for Entertainment Weekly to promote Super 8, it was mentioned that Casper was the first time they worked together. Spielberg then gushed over J.J. Abrams writing abilities back then:

He was very witty and he adores plot structure and storytelling. There are a lot of writers who write brilliant dialogue and who can do wonderful confrontational drama and comedy. But not everybody knows story. Whether it’s a character story or a pure plot-driven story, J.J. is amazing.

J.J. Abrams' work on Casper is uncredited, so we don’t know how much of the ending he wrote. Sherri Stoner and Deanna Oliver are credited with writing most of the Casper script.

Devon Sawa and Christina Ricci in Casper

Devon Sawa Credits Christina Ricci With Getting Him The Casper Role

On the day Casper reached its 25th anniversary, Devon Sawa tweeted out a thank you to Christina Ricci for playing a part in him landing the role of human Casper. Casper director Brad Silberling then added that “It was the color in Christina’s cheeks when I flew you down to meet us at lunch - THAT’S what sealed the deal.”

In an interview with Vulture, Sawa explained that Ricci helped him land his other iconic teen role in Now and Then. Sawa shared that Ricci recommended him for his role in Now and Then because they bonded while filming Casper. Ricci may have been the catalyst that set off Sawa’s career. He then went on to have more iconic roles like in Final Destination and as Stan in Eminem’s Stan video.

A screengrab of Casper dancing with a jewelry ballerina

Brad Silberling Reached Out To Little Richard To Record The Casper Theme Song

Casper got a major dose of soul when music legend Little Richard sang the theme song for the movie. During Silberling’s Twitter Q&A to celebrate Casper’s 25th anniversary, he answered one fan's question about Little Richard appearing on the soundtrack.

Silberling said he did things the traditional way by contacting him directly to be involved. He also shared that Little Richard spent a day in the studio adding his vocals, style, and funk to the Casper theme. Silberling also shared the fun behind-the-scenes fact that Little Richard drank a lot of coffee before singing.

Christina Ricci in Casper

Casper Used The Equivalent Of 19 Million Floppy Disks For The Visual Effects

In the same Los Angeles Times article mentioned earlier, it states that Casper required “the equivalent of 19 million floppy disks of computer-generated images.” Remember floppy disks? Those little square thin things that you pushed into your computer and could save a few files, well it was the '90s, baby, so technology like CD ROMs hadn’t really taken over, followed by the boost of hard drives, and eventually the transition to Cloud storage. Imagine trying to save movie files or images on floppy disks for an over $50 million blockbuster movie. That thought adds a scary element to Casper.

Christina Ricci in Casper

James Horner Tapped Into The Fairytale Elements Of Casper’s Story To Compose The Movies’ Music

On the Casper: Special Edition DVD, there is a segment called “Revealing Casper,” which partly discusses composing the music for the film. Renowned composer James Horner, known for composing music for films like Titanic and Braveheart, composed the score for Casper.

In the DVD section, Silberling stated that Horner saw Casper as a modern fairytale and wanted to bring all those elements to it. Horner added that (at that time), he wanted to take on projects that brought something to him spiritually.

Horner went into the project with very little knowledge of the Casper comic, so he based most of the music on what he saw in the film. Horner said the film had charm and that his duty was to bring out the elements that showcased lost youth. He said that the loss of youth makes the film more of a fairytale.

Christina Ricci in Casper

A Maquette Of Casper Was Used During Filming

In an interview with Bobbie Wygant, Christina Ricci revealed that for plate shots, someone would hold a maquette, a small model, of Casper to help the actors know where to focus their attention. Ricci stated that it really helped her with scenes.

Ricci also shared that there was always someone reading the lines for Casper and the other ghost characters, but it was hard to visualize the final product until seeing it on screen.

Casper screenshot

Malachi Pearson Did All The CGI Voice-Overs Of Casper In The Film

Devon Sawa is the actor most associated with the character Casper in the film, but all of the voice-over work for the character was done by Malachi Pearson. Sawa even stated that he had 30 seconds in the film, but Malachi Pearson did most of the work. Sawa shared that it was a last-minute decision to make Casper human, and Pearson was too young at the time to play his human counterpart.

Pearson later went on to voice Casper in the spin-off animated series The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper. He voiced Casper from 1996 to 1998.

Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci in Casper

The Same House Used For Whipstaff Manor Was Used For A Backstreet Boys Video

The main mansion where all Casper’s action took place, where Casper and the Ghostly Trio resided, was also where the Backstreet Boys told everyone to “rock your body.”

In 1997, Backstreet Boys released “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and the accompanying video. It was the first single from their second studio album Backstreet’s Back. The video had the boys ending up at a haunted house. They then each turned into various haunting creatures, like a vampire, mummy, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and a werewolf.

The video didn’t have any ghosts, likely because Casper was already there. Fans of both Backstreet Boys and Casper may recognize the similarities, especially the main circle floor where the Backstreet Boys do their memorable dancing scenes.

Mel Gibson in Casper

Steven Spielberg’s Cameo Was Cut From Casper

Casper features a scene where Dr. Harvey (Bill Pullman) takes on the appearance of several different celebrities, including Mel Gibson and Clint Eastwood. When Spielberg got his celebrity friends to appear in the movie, he pitched them by saying he would do a cameo as well.

Entertainment Weekly revealed that Spielberg’s moment in the movie was cut out because director Silberling thought the cameo scene was getting too long and he told him “you’re not the strongest of the group.” Silberling added that Spielberg was a little relieved to have his part cut because he felt obligated to do the cameo because that’s how he got others to agree to it.

Christina Ricci in Casper

Christina Ricci Said Casper Was Demanding Physically

In the same Bobbie Wygant interview, Ricci shared that Casper required a lot from her physically. She also added that it kept her mind busy because she had to focus on knowing where Casper would be and what he would be doing in each shot.

Ricci also added she had to run up and downstairs, screaming, and even had to exaggerate her reactions to match the ghosts.

Casper is currently available to stream on Netflix. Stream it here.

More From This Author
    • Jerrica Tisdale Jerrica Tisdale View Profile

      Spent most of my life in various parts of Illinois, including attending college in Evanston. I have been a life long lover of pop culture, especially television, turned that passion into writing about all things entertainment related. When I'm not writing about pop culture, I can be found channeling Gordon Ramsay by kicking people out the kitchen.

How Christina Ricci Prepared For Her Complicated Role In Distorted news 2y How Christina Ricci Prepared For Her Complicated Role In Distorted Adam Holmes
Two Classic Roles Christina Ricci Would Love To Return To news 2y Two Classic Roles Christina Ricci Would Love To Return To Adam Holmes
10 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In November news 3y 10 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In November Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa 5
The Tax Collector Aug 7, 2020 The Tax Collector 6
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
My Spy Jun 26, 2020 My Spy 5
Charm City Kings Jan 27, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Is Stephen King’s The Long Walk Still Becoming A Movie? Here’s The Latest TBD Is Stephen King’s The Long Walk Still Becoming A Movie? Here’s The Latest Rating TBD
Joe Manganiello Dyed His Deathstroke Hair Blue, And It Looks Awesome TBD Joe Manganiello Dyed His Deathstroke Hair Blue, And It Looks Awesome Rating TBD
Superstore: Did Amy And Jonah Get A Happy Ending Despite America Ferrera's Departure? TBD Superstore: Did Amy And Jonah Get A Happy Ending Despite America Ferrera's Departure? Rating TBD
The Touching Way Young Sheldon Honored Johnny Galecki's Big Bang Theory Character TBD The Touching Way Young Sheldon Honored Johnny Galecki's Big Bang Theory Character Rating TBD
6 Reasons Stephen King's Maximum Overdrive Should Be Rebooted By Joe Hill TBD 6 Reasons Stephen King's Maximum Overdrive Should Be Rebooted By Joe Hill Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information