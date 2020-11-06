12 Cool Casper Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

James Horner Tapped Into The Fairytale Elements Of Casper’s Story To Compose The Movies’ Music

On the Casper: Special Edition DVD, there is a segment called “Revealing Casper,” which partly discusses composing the music for the film. Renowned composer James Horner, known for composing music for films like Titanic and Braveheart, composed the score for Casper.

In the DVD section, Silberling stated that Horner saw Casper as a modern fairytale and wanted to bring all those elements to it. Horner added that (at that time), he wanted to take on projects that brought something to him spiritually.

Horner went into the project with very little knowledge of the Casper comic, so he based most of the music on what he saw in the film. Horner said the film had charm and that his duty was to bring out the elements that showcased lost youth. He said that the loss of youth makes the film more of a fairytale.