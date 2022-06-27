Tom Holland Movies To Stream Or Rent, Including The Marvel Movies

For more than a decade now, Tom Holland has appeared in some of the best Spider-Man movies and three large-scale Marvel crossover events, while at the same time lending his talents to smaller and more personal ventures like The Lost City of Z and Cherry. As we wait to see what the future has in store for one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, now seems like a great time to take a step back and look at some of the roles that got the extremely charismatic and loose-lipped star this far.

So, without wasting any more time, here are 14 Tom Holland movies that you can stream, or rent, including all of his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now.

Uncharted (2022)

After being trapped in development hell for more than a decade, Uncharted was finally released in February 2022 and showed audiences a different, and much younger, side of explorer Nathan Drake. The movie, which served as an origin story for the iconic video game character, saw Tom Holland in one of his most adventurous roles as he and Mark Wahlberg’s Victor Sullivan traveled around the globe to hunt down a long-lost treasure worth billions of dollars. And although the Uncharted end credits sequence left us with some questions about what’s next for Drake, the movie’s ending did leave fans of the PlayStation game reason to be excited for the franchise’s future.

Cherry (2021)

After working with the Russo Brothers on Captain America: Civil War and the final two Avengers movies, Tom Holland teamed up with the directing duo for the 2021 Apple TV+ movie Cherry, which saw the Spider-Man actor play someone on the other side of the law. Based on Nico Walker’s stunning 2018 novel of the same name, Cherry follows a down-on-his-luck Iraqi War veteran as he struggles to gain his footing in life after returning from his tour of duty. With no prospects for a future, at least a legitimate future, the broken young man turns to a life of drug abuse and bank robberies, which ultimately leads to a disastrous series of events.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man Movies (2017 - 2021)

A list of Tom Holland movies worth checking out wouldn't be, well, worth checking out if it didn't include 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, the 2019 followup Spider-Man: Far From Home, or 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Luckily, that’s a problem we won’t have to deal with. Over the course of the past half-decade, Holland has perfectly captured the youth, awkwardness, and heart of Peter Parker, and it shows in his first three solo adventures as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. We still don't know what the future holds for this version of the Web-Slinger, the Spider-Man: No Way Home ending did provide fans with plenty to speculate on while we wait for official word on the franchise’s status.

Other Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe (2016 - 2019)

Speaking of where it all began for Tom Holland's Spider-Man…the introduction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Peter Parker in the 2016 Avengers-lite adventure, Captain America: Civil War, was one of the most refreshing and crowd-pleasing surprises in a spectacle of a movie that was full of memorable moments. Holland's reprisal of the role in Avengers: Infinity War made just about everyone with a beating heart cry in 2018, and his momentous return in what will forever be the greatest MCU scene the following year in Avengers: Endgame provides one of the most emotional narrative threads through the entire franchise.

Onward (2020)

Sometimes you can't help but feel terrible for Pixar's Onward, especially after its run in theaters was cut shortly after it was first released in March 2020. But even though not as many people got to enjoy one of the most heartwarming and surprising movies from the acclaimed animation studio in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fantasy action adventure ended up finding an audience with its early premiere on Disney+. Watching Holland's Ian Lightfoot and Chris Pratt's Barley Lightfoot learn the true meaning of magic and what it means to be family (while on a magical journey to be reunited with their deceased father) never gets old, and it's never going to not make you cry, no matter how hard you try.

Spies In Disguise (2019)

A few months before giving a great performance in Onward, Tom Holland lent his voice to the character Walter Beckett, the awkward scientist who transforms Will Smith's Lance Sterling from a cocky special agent to a pigeon with a failed experiment in Spies in Disguise. And while the 20th Century Fox Animation (RIP) production didn't receiving as much love or attention as other movies with either actor in the past year or so, the animated adventure still has a lot to teach audiences about the value of teamwork and overcoming your differences (especially when you go from human to bird in the blink of an eye).

The Current War (2017)

You would think that a prestige period piece about the rivalry between Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) wouldn't have any trouble getting released or generating buzz, that was unfortunately the case for The Current War, which made its festival debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 but didn't see a theatrical release until October 2019 thanks in part to the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal. And since so many people obviously forgot about the movie, which also features Nicholas Hoult as Nikola Tesla and Tom Holland as Samuel Insull, now is the perfect time to give it a shot and watch two titans of industry go head-to-head.

The Devil All The Time (2020)

It is rare that we see Tom Holland play dark and psychologically broken characters these days, which is what makes his portrayal of Arvin Eugene Russell in the 2020 Netflix thriller, The Devil All the Time, such a wild departure for the Marvel star. And yeah, the movie can be a little much at times and is disjointed at others, this shouldn't take away from Holland's pained performance as a young man whose life has been torn from him without having a say. There are also other great actors giving it their all here, especially a charismatic Robert Pattinson as the corrupt Reverend Preston Teagardin, Sebastian Stan's Sheriff Lee Bedecker, and Bill Skarsgård in a non-Pennywise role. Be warned, as The Devil All the Time is a slow, bleak character study of a man at his limit.

The Lost City Of Z (2016)

There are Tom Holland movies, like The Lost City of Z, that don't get talked about as much as they should, and it's a shame. James Gray's 2017 biographical adventure drama about British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam) and a small group of men who set out into the jungles of Brazil to locate a lost city and the elusive tribe that calls it home, is a dramatic affair built up around the mystery of adventure and the impact it has on those explorers leave at home while they seek their destiny. Holland portrays Jack Fawcett, Percy's son, who joins his father on one of his journeys into the heart of the jungle as the two attempt to repair their tattered relationship. There should be no reason to miss this one.

The Impossible (2012)

If you thought Peter Parker's death in the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War was about as emotional as a Tom Holland performance could get then you've obviously never seen the actor's turn as Lucas Bennett in J.A. Bayona's 2012 disaster film The Impossible. Based on the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the Indian Ocean, this tale of survival features some of the most gut-wrenching and heartbreaking moments as it follows the members of the family trying to survive and find one another in the middle of the one of the most deadly natural disasters in modern history.

Over the course of the past 10 years, Tom Holland has taken us all on some thrilling and harrowing adventures, and with all of the projects Holland has coming up in the next couple of years, this is only the beginning for one of the most promising names in movies.