Marvel’s Eternals Leaked Image Shows The Team Assembled

Eternals Marvel Comics team

The fourth phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is well on its way, with Black Widow set to kick things off next May after the standalone film starring Scarlett Johansson was delayed a full year. But all this time has passed and we’ve yet to get a look at Eternals. The superhero team-up film from Chloë Zhao is a bit of a wild card as it stands. The movie based on a niche comic title could have the makings of Guardians of the Galaxy-level success, but for now, we wait.

All we’ve seen from Eternals so far is the first look the D23 Expo offered up back in 2019. The details about the November 2021 release remain thin, but one Twitter user did share an image of the star-studded team thanks to French promotional materials. Take a look below at the image shared by Twitter user @yeezkie:

Eternals leaked image

There they are! The Eternals! The image shows details of the main cast’s costumes, with Richard Madden’s Ikaris in the middle, Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo second to the left, with Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos to his right, and Dong-seok Ma’s Gilgamesh crossing his arms. To the direct left of Madden is Gemma Chan’s Sersi ,and to his right is Salma Hayek’s Ajak. Angelina Jolie’s Thena is given glowing gold armor as she stands beside Hayek and Barry Keoghan’s Druig. At the far ends of the lineup are Lia McHugh’s Sprite to the left and Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari to the right.

They look so good. That said, this not an image from the movie per se. It’s a piece of promotional art, and it has hidden the specifics of details like the cast’s facial features. It certainly does gives us more insight into what their gear will look like. Each of the cast are armored up, but have distinct costume designs that will undoubtedly reflect the many corners of the world they hail from. Eternals is also a story that spans thousands of years, so it would make sense for their looks to be distinct, yet established.

This isn’t the first time a piece of merchandise has given a little bit away about Eternals before an official Marvel announcement does. Previously, a toy of the Deviant villain known was revealed, potentially spoiling a major surprise in the film. If the pandemic had not switched around this year’s theatrical calendar, Eternals would be arriving in theaters this weekend, so honestly, it might be long overdue to get some sort of look at the upcoming Marvel release.

Eternals will follow Black Widow, coming on May 7, 2021, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which hits theaters on July 9, 2021 and just recently wrapped filming. Check out the entire MCU Phase 4 slate with CinemaBlend’s updated release date list.

