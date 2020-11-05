Anthony Mackie Reflects On The First Time He Met ‘Friend’ And Fellow Marvel Star Chadwick Boseman

I have a lot of memories of Chad. I cared about him dearly as a friend. The first time I met him was in 1998. I went down to Howard, and he was directing a play there. My girlfriend at the time brought me into the theater to check out the Elizabeth Catholic Collection, and he was in the black box in an office chair spinning around the room. She was like, ‘Hey Chad, I want you to meet my classmate at Juilliard, Anthony.’ He goes, ‘Wait, I’m concentrating. Don’t break my vibe.’ He just spins around the room, I was like, ‘It’s nice to meet you, man.’ He’s like, ‘I’m almost there!’