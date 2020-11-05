See What Batman Villain Firefly Could Look Like In Robert Pattinson’s Upcoming Movie

Leave a Comment
The past decade of filmmaking have proven just how popular comic book movies are, with plenty of studios launching their own cinematic universe to jump on the profits. But some characters are so popular that they've been brought to film a multitude of times, chief among them being Bruce Wayne/ Batman. Just years after Ben Affleck's version of the hero arrived in theaters, Robert Pattinson will don the cape and cowl in The Batman. Matt Reeves' highly anticipated movie will introduce a trio of villains, but some fans are already hoping to see Firefly appear as well.
Batman has a large rogue's gallery, each of which are beloved by the generations of Bat-fans out there. Robert Pattinson's upcoming debut as Bruce Wayne will feature The Penguin, Catwoman, and Riddler, but fans are already imagining what Firefly might look like set in the same universe. Now we can see exactly what the fire-powered villain might look like in The Batman, check it out below:
I mean, how cool is that? The limited footage we've been shown for The Batman shows off Matt Reeves' unique director's vision for the long awaited blockbuster. And the above piece of fan art looks like it would fit right in, particularly when it comes to its pulled back costumes.
The above rendering of Firefly in The Batman comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist BossLogic. They've gone viral countless times for rendering fan theories and casting announcements into reality thanks to his digital renderings. And with anticipation for Robert Pattinson's debut as Bruce Wayne at a fever pitch (despite its delay), they took the time to add another Batman rogue to the film. And Firefly looks awesome.
Firefly's look in the rendering is quite similar to the costume Paul Dano's Riddler has been shown rocking in The Batman's first footage. The villain is wearing a toned down costume, including a jacket and hood. He's also wearing a gas mask, which is typical for the character on the page. After all, they need clean air when setting Gotham City ablaze.
The Batman's first footage arrived at the virtual DC Fandome event, and it offered a surprisingly pulled back take on the subject matter. The movie will follow a Batman only two years into his life as a crime fighter, and watch a trio of villains rise. Their costuming is realistic and gritty, which adds a real unnerving presence to the footage- especially in the case of Riddler.
Firefly seems like a great character to bring for a potential sequel to The Batman. The villain has yet to be adapted for the big screen, although that hasn't stopped Firefly from appearing in various Batman-related media over the years. A gender swapped version of the villain appeared in Gotham, and the character also had an appearance in Arrow. Firefly has also appeared in the Batman: Arkham games and various animated series.
There's clearly a ton of possibilities for Batman-related stories on the big screen. We'll just have to see what Matt Reeves has in store for The Batman, and if a sequel featuring Firefly becomes a reality. Additionally, Ben Affleck is expected to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the developing Flash movie. So there's even more chances for that villain to hopefully make it into a movie.
The Batman is currently expected to hit theaters on March 4th. 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to pan your next movie experience.