What Is This Week's HBO Saturday Night Movie - November 7, 2020

HBO subscribers who find themselves in a Venn Diagram with zombie movies on one side and Jim Jarmusch on the other are in for a treat this weekend, as the HBO Saturday movie is none other than the eclectic filmmaker's 2019 zombie dark comedy The Dead Don't Die.

If you're interested in checking out The Dead Don't Die on HBO this Saturday, you are probably wondering what the movie is all about, if it's worth checking out, and what else there is to know about this truly bizarre and unique zombie flick from the visionary director of Down by Law, Coffee and Cigarettes, and Only Lovers Left Alive before it premieres.