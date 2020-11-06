Is Sam Heughan Interested In Playing James Bond? Here’s What He Said

There are a few different ways that the various contenders to the James Bond throne can react to being asked the question about becoming the next James Bond. They can claim they don't think about, which probably isn't true. They can say they would be interested in considering it, while sounding as noncommittal and disinterested as possible. Or, they can just be honest and say yes, I'll take that job. Outlander star Sam Heughan is very much in that third camp, as he recently told Australia's Daily Telegraph, that if the James Bond gig is ever offered to him, he's taking it, no question...