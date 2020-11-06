Comments

Leave a Comment

news

The Fun Way The Latest Mandalorian Episode Referenced The MCU's Ant-Man

Ant-Man riding ant
Available on Disney Plus ×

Warning: SPOILERS for the latest episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, “The Passenger,” are ahead!

While Disney owns both Marvel and Star Wars, these franchises are understandably kept very much apart. However, that doesn’t mean one franchise can’t reference the other. The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be a little more blatant with this by outright mentioning the Star Wars movies, but the newest episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian managed to sneak in a fun reference to the Ant-Man film series through an alien the eponymous protagonist meets.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premiered last week, with showrunner Jon Favreau directing the first episode, “The Marshal.” This week, we were given “The Passenger,” which Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed helmed. So the fact that an ant-like alien by the name of Dr. Mandible was featured now makes even more sense, as opposed to this just being another opportunity to show off an unusual Star Wars creature that was excellently puppeteered.

Dr. Mandible in The Mandalorian

Now, to be fair, Dr. Mandible wasn’t created specifically for “The Passenger.” He previously popped up as a background character in The Mandalorian Season 1 episode “The Gunslinger” when Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin stopped by the Mos Eisley Cantina to look for some work while his ship, the Razor Crest, was being repaired. This time around though, Dr. Mandible had a direct impact on the plot.

Following his adventure with Cobb Vanth near Mos Pelgo, “The Passenger” began with Mando preventing some bandits from kidnapping The Child, though his speeder bike was destroyed in the process. Walking the rest of the way back to Mos Eisley, Mando reconnects with Amy Sedaris’ Peli Motto, who’s playing cards at the cantina with Dr. Mandible. After their game is finished, Mandible informs Mando about someone he knows who can lead him to other Mandalorians. This contact is the Frog Lady, who Mando must transport to the planet Trask at sub-light speeds so her husband can fertilize her eggs. In exchange, Frog Lady’s husband will tell the bounty hunter the information he has on the other Mandalorians.

So on the one hand, we have Dr. Mandible to thank for Mando’s newest lead on his journey to returning The Child to his people. On the other hand, given how the rest of “The Passenger” unfolded, namely Mando, The Child and Frog Lady crash-landing on an ice planet, nearly being devoured by ice-spiders and the Razor Crest now being badly damaged, maybe Mando might have been better off not crossing paths with Dr. Mandible. We’ll have to wait and see what happens next week to learn if this difficult mission was worth the reward.

Related

Is Star Wars Setting Up A Boba Fett TV Spinoff On Disney+?

It’s hard to say if Dr. Mandible was in “The Passenger” before Peyton Reed was hired to direct the episode, or if he was added in once Reed was on board. Either way, it’s fun that this episode was able to include a subtle nod to Peyton Reed’s work on the Ant-Man film series. And who knows, since Mando has visited Tatooine twice now within The Mandalorian’s run, maybe he’ll eventually make his way there a third time and run into Dr. Mandible again.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres new episodes every Friday on Disney+, which you can sign up for now. As for Peyton Reed, it’s been confirmed he’ll be back to direct Ant-Man 3, which will also Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas all unsurprisingly reprising their respective roles, as well as reportedly feature Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Up Next

Ant-Man And The Wasp Director Explains Why The Heroes’ Partnership Is Important Ahead Of Third Film
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 2 "The Passenger" Analysis television 3h The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 2 "The Passenger" Analysis Sean O'Connell, Hannah Saulic
Disney's New Tony Stark Watch Is Here To Make Iron Man Fans Cry news 1d Disney's New Tony Stark Watch Is Here To Make Iron Man Fans Cry Dirk Libbey
Marvel Characters: What's Next For Every Major Superhero In The MCU news 1d Marvel Characters: What's Next For Every Major Superhero In The MCU Eric Eisenberg

Trending Movies

Operation Christmas Drop Nov 5, 2020 Operation Christmas Drop Rating TBD
Morbius Mar 19, 2021 Morbius Rating TBD
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 Rating TBD
Diane Lane’s Let Him Go Co-Stars Inspired Her To Up Her Game TBD Diane Lane’s Let Him Go Co-Stars Inspired Her To Up Her Game Rating TBD
9 2020 Amazon Prime Movies That You Really Need To Be Watching TBD 9 2020 Amazon Prime Movies That You Really Need To Be Watching Rating TBD
Tom Holland's First Spider-Man 3 Set Photo Is Typical 2020 TBD Tom Holland's First Spider-Man 3 Set Photo Is Typical 2020 Rating TBD
Glee Vet Naya Rivera's Actual Final TV Appearance Is On A Wild And Unexpected Show TBD Glee Vet Naya Rivera's Actual Final TV Appearance Is On A Wild And Unexpected Show Rating TBD
Walt Disney World Has Added Another New Rule To Keep The Parks Safe TBD Walt Disney World Has Added Another New Rule To Keep The Parks Safe Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information