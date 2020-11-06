The Fun Way The Latest Mandalorian Episode Referenced The MCU's Ant-Man

Following his adventure with Cobb Vanth near Mos Pelgo, “The Passenger” began with Mando preventing some bandits from kidnapping The Child, though his speeder bike was destroyed in the process. Walking the rest of the way back to Mos Eisley, Mando reconnects with Amy Sedaris’ Peli Motto, who’s playing cards at the cantina with Dr. Mandible. After their game is finished, Mandible informs Mando about someone he knows who can lead him to other Mandalorians. This contact is the Frog Lady, who Mando must transport to the planet Trask at sub-light speeds so her husband can fertilize her eggs. In exchange, Frog Lady’s husband will tell the bounty hunter the information he has on the other Mandalorians.