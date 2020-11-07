Shazam! Actor Mark Strong Gives Update On Fury Of The Gods

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After being around for nearly 80 years, the superhero formerly known as Captain Marvel finally made his theatrical debut in Shazam!, with Mark Strong’s Dr. Thaddeus Sivana serving as the main antagonist. While Sivana was defeated at the end of Shazam!, it was made abundantly clear that we haven’t seen the last of him. Sure enough, Mark Strong has been kept in the loop on the upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods… to a degree.