What Happened To Black Widow And Hawkeye In Budapest? Scarlett Johansson Explains Why We'll Find Out

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has done an effective job of building a vast timeline filled with notable events across different time periods. While films or comics have helped to fill in the blanks on some, there are still some events that haven’t been explored. One of the biggest moments in MCU history that fans really want to know more about is the backstory behind Black Widow and Hawkeye’s mission in Budapest. Now, according to Scarlett Johansson, fans will finally learn about what happened during that fateful mission, but when and how will it come into play?