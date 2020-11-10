Obviously, Some Excited Fans Want Colin Farrell To Be Johnny Depp’s Fantastic Beasts Replacement

They're not wrong. Matt Reeves assembled a killer cast to bring The Batman to life. That just happens to include two very notable alumni of the Fantastic Beasts franchise: Colin Farrell and Zoe Kravitz. But with production on both that DC blockbuster and Fantastic Beasts 3 currently under way, it's certainly possible that Farrell's schedule might not allow him to reprise the role of Grindelwald. And a result, another actor might end up taking on the role following Johnny Depp's departure.

Johnny Depp leaving Fantastic Beasts quickly went viral, as both the franchise and actor himself have been known to make headlines in their own way. And while some fans might be disappointed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will no longer be playing Grindelwald, there are also moviegoers who took umbrage with his inclusion in the first place. After all, Colin Farrell is an accomplished actor who would no doubt would have been great with full ownership over the character.