Following Johnny Depp's Exit, Fantastic Beasts 3 Has Announced Its New Release Date

For now, Fantastic Beasts 3 is still in the midst of filming, and we’ll just have to wait and see who replaces Johnny Depp as the new Gellert Grindelwald. Of course, this won’t be the first time that character has been played by a different actor. In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Colin Farrell portrayed Grindelwald when he was disguised as Percival Graves. Plenty of folks have already suggested Farrell return to the role, but don’t rule out yet another new actor being brought in as the dark wizard.