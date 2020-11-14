Why Fantastic Beasts 3 Needs To Bring Colin Farrell Back

I think the thing I liked most about Colin Farrell's Grindelwald portrayal was that judging on appearance alone, he didn't look like an obvious villain. If there's one complaint I have about the world of Harry Potter (and I have a few), it's that the people who obviously look like villains more often than not are just that. Depp's Grindelwald looks like someone who is obviously working in the best interest of dark wizards, so it would've been nice for him to retain the Farrell look, even if he appeared a bit more unhinged.