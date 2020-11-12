Star Wars: George Lucas’ Plans For Leia In The Sequel Trilogy Sound Awesome

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Star Wars is one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, as entire generations have been brought up on the galaxy far, far away. George Lucas changed the world of film forever with his original trilogy of movies, and the story was eventually expanded with six main installments, two standalone films, and shows on Disney+. While the filmmaker's legacy is secured, he hasn't been involved in the property since Lucasfilm was acquired by Disney. And now we know what his original plans for Leia would have been-- and it sounds pretty epic.