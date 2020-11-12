Star Wars: George Lucas’ Plans For Leia In The Sequel Trilogy Sound Awesome

Leave a Comment
The Star Wars is one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, as entire generations have been brought up on the galaxy far, far away. George Lucas changed the world of film forever with his original trilogy of movies, and the story was eventually expanded with six main installments, two standalone films, and shows on Disney+. While the filmmaker's legacy is secured, he hasn't been involved in the property since Lucasfilm was acquired by Disney. And now we know what his original plans for Leia would have been-- and it sounds pretty epic.
Disney purchased Lucasfilm and its properties back in 2012, and has already recouped its $4 billion investment. George Lucas wasn't able to complete his vision for the sequel trilogy, with those creative choices eventually going to J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson. Carrie Fisher passed away before she could film Episode IX, although Lucas' original plans for Leia Organa would have taken the beloved character on a very different journey.
A new book was just released titled Star Wars Archives (via Reddit), which revealed some of George Lucas' original plans fo the sequel trilogy, before he eventually sold Lucasfilm to the House of Mouse. The three-film sequel trilogy would have reportedly put a great deal of focus on Leia, who was going to be trying to rebuild the Galactic Republic following the fall of the Empire. This would put the forces of Light against gangsters who had taken control of the galaxy after the second Death Star was destroyed.
While it's unclear exactly how this story would have played out over the three movies, Star Wars Archives did reveal how the nine-film Skywalker Saga was going to end under George Lucas' leadership. Because at the end of the trilogy a New Republic would have been formed, with Carrie Fisher's General Leia eventually taking a leadership role in the galaxy as the new Supreme Chancellor. And it tuns out that the former Princess of Alderaan was actually the "chosen one" who would finally bring peace to the galaxy. Mind blown.
Of course, Star Wars' sequel trilogy was changed greatly when it was actually developed and filmed. George Lucas' various plans didn't come to fruition, and the story instead focused on a trio of new heroes. As for Leia, she appeared all three movies, although she never rally got to lead a movie before her unexpected death in 2016.
Each installment of the sequel trilogy was set up to focus on one of the OG trio of Star Wars heroes. While The Force Awakens featured Harrison Ford's Han Solo in a meaty role, The Last Jedi zeroed in on Luke Skywalker in isolation on Ach-To. Episode IX was supposed to be this opportunity for Carrie Fisher's General Leia, although she died prior to the film's production.
Following Colin Trevorrow's departure, J.J. Abrams returned to the director's chair for The Rise of Skywalker. And with Carrie Fisher obviously unavailable to film new material, Abrams utilized unused footage from The Force Awakens to bring Leia to life, and give here an appropriate sendoff. Although learning about George Lucas' original plans for the beloved character is sure to inspire some serious FOMO from the community.
