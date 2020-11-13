Matrix 4 Wraps With A Rager And Keanu Reeves Brought Alexandra Grant

This news comes to us from Page Six, and reveals that Lana Wachowski and company reportedly had a massive party to celebrate the wrapping of The Matrix 4's filming. While large gatherings are still forbidden in Germany as they are in the States, the report indicates that Wachowski and company were able to have their celebration for the cast and crew through a loophole. Namely, by acting as if they were actually filming a party scene, rather than just enjoying a night together.