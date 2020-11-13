Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Is Covered In Bruises In Set Photo

The past few years have been an exciting time to be a horror fan, as the genre is in the midst of a bonafide renaissance. And aside from original movies that have hit theaters to critical and box office success, studios have also turned their focus to the classics. Case in point Blumhouse's Halloween movie, which broke records for the franchise when it hit in 2018. David Gordon Green will bring two more sequels to theaters, starting with Halloween Kills, and Jamie Lee Curtis shared an image from the set which shows Laurie Strode covered in bruises.