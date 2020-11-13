Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Is Covered In Bruises In Set Photo

Leave a Comment
The past few years have been an exciting time to be a horror fan, as the genre is in the midst of a bonafide renaissance. And aside from original movies that have hit theaters to critical and box office success, studios have also turned their focus to the classics. Case in point Blumhouse's Halloween movie, which broke records for the franchise when it hit in 2018. David Gordon Green will bring two more sequels to theaters, starting with Halloween Kills, and Jamie Lee Curtis shared an image from the set which shows Laurie Strode covered in bruises.
Halloween Kills was supposed to hit theaters this past October, but what pushed back a full year in hopes of Blumhouse seeing the same massive box office success as its predecessor. While the generations of fans patiently wait for its arrival, Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared an image from the set which shows her signature character covered in wounds from her latest run-in with Michael Myers. Check it out below.
Ouch. Laurie Strode put up a strong fight against Michael Myers in 2018's Halloween, but she took a number of savage licks from the iconic masked villain. The above image shows what a toll this took on the Final Girls' body, including a variety of ugly bruises. She was also stabbed in the stomach by The Shape, so Jamie Lee Curtis' character won't be feeling too hot when she finally returns to the big screen.
The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of Jamie Lee Curtis. The 61 year-old actress often uses social media to directly communicate with her generations of fans about real-life issues as well as her film project. Halloween Kills is no exception in this way, as she's been helping to buoy anticipation for the slasher sequel through set photos and vague descriptions of the movie's contents.
Halloween Kills will pick up immediately after the events of Blumhouse's 2018 sequel. The first footage revealed Laurie, Karen, and Allyson in the back of the truck that picked them up and brought them to safety once they locked Michael inside the burning basement. Unfortunately The Boogeyman can't be killed that easily, and he'll be back for another rampage through Haddonfield.
While horror fans were disappointed with having to wait another full year for Halloween Kills to arrive in theaters, Blumhouse did release a quick teaser for the slasher to help satiate the fandom. In it we saw movie's supporting cast, including the various survivors from Michael's original 1978 attack. As a reminder, you can check it out below.
Jamie Lee Curtis has teased that Halloween Kills will "unpack" the events of John Carpenter's original movie, which is definitely a thrilling concept for the generations of fans out there. While 2018's Halloween was wholly focused on Laurie Strode's trauma and how it affected her family, the next installment in the slasher property will reveal how the rest of the survivors have attempted to move on in the decades since Michael Myers' 1978 murders.
Halloween Kills' cast shows how much homage and attention is being paid to the OG Halloween, with a ton of beloved characters returning to the property and arming up to take on The Shape themselves. Actors Nancy Stephens, Kyle Richards, and Charles Cyphers will all be reprising their roles from that movie, playing Marion Chambers, Lindsay Wallace, and Sheriff Brackett respectively. Additionally adult versions of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam will be played by Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet respectively.
At the time of writing, Halloween Kills is expected to hit theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.