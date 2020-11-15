Sylvester Stallone Confirms Suicide Squad Role In Sweet Post

Stallone’s role in Guardians Vol. 2 may not have been large, but it did prove to be one of the more touching aspects of the film. Given that the actor is now just doing work on The Suicide Squad, which wrapped a while ago, it’s likely that his role isn’t too big. Still, James Gunn has found ways to work actors into films and give them brief, yet memorable, roles. Nathan Fillion’s quick voiceover cameo on Guardians of the Galaxy is a prime example of that.