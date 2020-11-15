Why Fantastic Beasts 3 May Have Cut Ties With Johnny Depp Years After Initial Amber Heard Allegations

Then, a separate libel case in which The Sun alleged Johnny Depp was a "wife beater" played out extremely publicly. Johnny Depp had filed the suit originally in the pursuit of clearing his name. Instead, the court case featured back-and-forth stories from both Depp and Heard. In one infamous example, Depp claimed Amber Heard pooped in their bed. Heard claimed it was the dogs. Some of these stories have been around for years, yet it was only after the verdict came down in favor of The Sun that Johnny Depp was asked to step down from playing Grindelwald.