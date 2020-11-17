New Justice League Trailer Has Additional Superman, Cyborg Scenes And More

The next character to receive yet another scene added on to the additional footage is Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, who now qualifies as “all over this new trailer.” A quick rundown of the Cyborg scenes already IN the Justice League trailer include his football days, him at the grave of his mother, and a tragedy in STAR Labs where he’s unable to save his father (Joe Morton). But Zack Snyder, doubling down on the claim that Cyborg is going to be the heart of the Snyder Cut, also shows a heartbreaking shot of the post-injury Victor Stone looking down at kids playing football in the street… something that this cybernetic organism no longer will be able to do.