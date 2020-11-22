Upcoming Jake Gyllenhaal Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Spider-Man: Far From Home Actor

Through his tour-de-force performances in acclaimed films like Nightcrawler, Enemy, Stronger, Okja, and many more, Jake Gyllenhaal has established himself to be one of the most impressive and daring A-list performers working in Hollywood (and outside of Hollywood) today. Now certifying himself as a producer to boot, the Oscar-nominated Brokeback Mountain actor is attaching his famous name to a variety of intriguing and promising titles — for screens both big and small.

If you consider yourself a fan of the hard-working star of the stage and screen, here are more-than-a-few upcoming Jake Gyllenhaal movies and shows worth looking out for.