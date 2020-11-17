Warner Bros' Tom And Jerry Trailer Combines Animation And Live-Action

While Tom and Jerry sees these two foes split up and somewhat peaceful, it isn’t long before Jerry’s new residence at a swank New York hotel causes an uproar that’ll bring him back together with Tom. As “four Presidents, three popes, and two kings” have previously made this city landmark the perfect spot for a “wedding of the century,” a young upstart employee (Chloe Grace Moretz) is tasked with taking care of this problem for the higher ups. Which leads her to hiring who she thinks is the best cat for the job; and leads to Jerry’s reaction confirming what audiences around the world have known for years. In this battle of wits, the competition isn’t even close.