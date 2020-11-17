Zack Snyder Confirms A Superman ‘Mystery’ Started in Man Of Steel Will Continue In Justice League

If you study Man of Steel, and even in this movie, there’s reference to the open sleeping (pod). Which is, when they walk by it on the scout ship when they’re bringing Superman’s body into -- to bring it back to life, there’s a sequence where they… they’re kind of walking through that same hallway that Kal-El walked through when he first came into the scout ship. … Next to that (pod), there’s an open (pod) that showed that someone clearly got out. Who that is remains a mystery to this day, so we’ll see.