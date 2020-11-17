Zack Snyder Confirms A Superman ‘Mystery’ Started in Man Of Steel Will Continue In Justice League

Leave a Comment
What if Kal-El wasn’t the only Kryptonian on Earth? It is a question that DC fans have been asking themselves ever since Zack Snyder gave them a tease in his Superman origin story, Man of Steel. There’s a specific nod to a possible second Kryptonian on our planet, and according to Snyder, that “mystery” (his word, not mine) will resurface in his cut of Justice League that’s coming to HBO Max in 2021.
What is the nod? In case you haven’t heard this one before, there is a sleeping pod on the Kryptonian scout ship that is unearthed in Man of Steel. When Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) first enters the ship, he walks past an open pod, and sweeps the dust off of a second pod, revealing a shriveled-up Kryptonian body. These scout ships came from Krypton eons ago, when the powerful race was exploring the galaxies at the height of their power. But… who was in the open pod?
Zack Snyder spoke with fans on VERO today and walked them through the most recent version of a trailer for his Justice League cut. And he was asked again about the open pod, because he confirmed that THIS shot from the trailer is indeed in the same scout ship that was used in Man of Steel.
Speaking about the scout ship, and the open pod, Zack Snyder confirmed there will be references to the open pod in Justice League on HBO Max:
If you study Man of Steel, and even in this movie, there’s reference to the open sleeping (pod). Which is, when they walk by it on the scout ship when they’re bringing Superman’s body into -- to bring it back to life, there’s a sequence where they… they’re kind of walking through that same hallway that Kal-El walked through when he first came into the scout ship. … Next to that (pod), there’s an open (pod) that showed that someone clearly got out. Who that is remains a mystery to this day, so we’ll see.
This has been debated off an on for years now, with Snyder frequently dropping clues as to his intention. He loves discussing it, meaning that he didn’t leave a sleeping pod open by accident. Though in a 2018 interview, he at least confirmed that the open pod was not meant to be a set up for Kal-El’s cousin, Kara Zor-El, better known as Supergirl.
At least there will be consistency when the members of the League find themselves in the Kryptonian scout ship, attempting to resurrect Superman. Have you seen the full trailer yet? Give this a spin:
As for WHEN Zack Snyder’s Justice League will reach HBO Max, well… that’s a mystery all its own. We really thought that Nov. 17, 2020 would be the day that he’d reveal that information, but it still might be a while off. Keep it here on CinemaBlend for more details about the Justice League release, and we’ll report back what we know, when we know it.