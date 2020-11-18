Netflix’s Cuties Might Be An Oscar Contender, Despite Controversy

It should be noted that even if Cuties is selected by France, the movie has a lot of competition from other movies around the world that will also submit for the Best International Feature category. Oscar prediction site Gold Derby doesn’t even have Cuties on its radar at the moment, with movies from Canada, Czech Republic, Iran, Israel, Japan, Poland, Romania and Russia filling its “leading contenders” category. Cuties' chances are likely not as competitive as they could have been as well due to all the bad press the movie has received, though it has certainly garnered a peaked interest and name recognition from the backlash.