6 Reasons Why Sleepless In Seattle Is A Perfect Christmas Movie

Christmas Is The Catalyst For The Events In Sleepless In Seattle

I think most people, myself included, associate Sleepless in Seattle with Valentine’s Day. It fits in the Valentine’s Day movie category. However, the movie starts on Christmas Eve. Annie (Meg Ryan) goes to visit her family for the holidays to announce her engagement to Walter (Bill Pullman). Annie’s conversation with her mother on Christmas Eve about destiny and how she met Annie’s father is kind of what makes her question if she’s making the right decision by marrying Walter.

Sam (Tom Hanks)’s son Jonah (Ross Malinger) also decides to call the radio station because it’s the holidays and his dad is especially lonely around this time of year. The radio phonecall is what brings Annie and Sam into each other’s orbit.

Most of Sleepless in Seattle plays out from December 24th to February 14, so it shows Christmas and New Year’s before it reaches Valentine’s Day. The movie can be associated with Christmas, New Year’s, and Valentine’s Day. It works as a movie for all the major love holidays.