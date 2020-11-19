Joe Manganiello Drops First Look At Deathstroke’s Snyder Cut Look

We’d already seen Joe Manganiello’s blonde mohawk (which has since been dyed blue) on social media, but it’s nice to see this hairstyle as part of the full Deathstroke ensemble, especially that glorious eyepatch. Unfortunately, there’s no way to tell what’s happening in this scene, although it is worth noting that this is a different eyepatch than the one Slade Wilson was wearing at the end of the theatrical Justice League. Whether that means the new Deathstroke scene(s) take place in a different time period than the main narrative or Snyder simply like this other eyepatch design more is unclear.