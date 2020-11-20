Zack Snyder Almost Gives Away The 'Super Cool' Way Darkseid Will Communicate In Justice League

Although Darkseid’s presence was first teased in the DCEU through Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s Knightmare future, he was only mentioned once by Steppenwolf in Justice League’s theatrical cut, and I wouldn’t blame the average moviegoer unfamiliar with the comics for not understanding this was an actual individual. This time around, it’s being made abundantly clear that he’s is lurking behind the scenes, but rather than Steppenwolf communicating directly with Darkseid, DeSaad will act as Darkseid’s proxy back on Apokolips. The set-up sounds similar to how The Other spoke on Thanos’ behalf to Loki during The Avengers.