All The MCU Movies And TV Shows Coming Out In 2021

WandaVision - Premiere Date: January 15, 2021

Initially The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was going to be the MCU’s first Disney+ series out the gate, but as a result of production delays (more on that later), WandaVision jumped to the front of the line. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision living in the quiet town of Westview, but as their lives become filtered through passing decades and various sitcom tropes, they start to realize all is not as it seems.

This will mark Vision’s first appearance following his death at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and while it’s generally assumed Scarlet Witch is responsible for this altered reality, there’s still a deeper mystery that hasn’t been revealed yet. WandaVision also sees the return of Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis and Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo, as well as Teyonah Parris debuting as an adult Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn playing the enigmatic neighbor Agnes.