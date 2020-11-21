Wait, Is Candyman Bringing Back Another Original Character?

Although Tony Todd returned for the Candyman direct-to-video sequels Farewell to the Flesh and Day of the Dead, Helen’s storyline has never been forwarded in the franchise. It would be exciting to see what she has been up to all these years and if she has any continuing ties to Todd’s character! The upcoming movie will follow a couple, Anthony and Brianna (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris), who are artists that move to gentrified luxury condos in Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood. Ghost stories remain about the infamous Candyman, but Anthony will come face to face with the legend in the upcoming movie.