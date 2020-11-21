How Henry Cavill's Superman Will Change In Zack Snyder's Justice League

That looks to be the main difference we can expect in Superman’s journey during Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but it’s not the only one. For example, during Superman’s rampage post-resurrection, the Snyder Cut trailer indicates that Lois Lane will make her way to the battle on her own after seeing Clark in the sky, as opposed to Batman specifically bringing her in as part of his contingency plan. Also, during his battle with the League, don’t expect Supes to ask Batman if he bleeds, an off-putting callback to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that Joss Whedon threw in. Jay Oliva has also described Superman’s behavior towards the end of the Snyder Cut as being “unhinged,” indicating that he’ll be way more of a badass when he comes to blows with Steppenwolf.