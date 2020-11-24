Tangled On Disney+: 5 Reasons It's A Perfect Watch Party Movie

You Can Sing Along (Whether You Can Sing Or Not)

While music has always been a big part of nearly all animated Disney films, it was with the birth of the Disney Renaissance, and the legendary Howard Ashman that the structure of the Broadway musical really became part of the Disney musical. and like the best Broadway musicals, sometimes you just can't help yourself and you need to sing along. If you were in a packed theater you'd probably feel a bit self conscious about that, whether or not your singing voice is any good. However, when you watch Tangled as part of a virtual watch party, you can sing as loud as you like and you won't be brothering anybody. Not that we would judge.