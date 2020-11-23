The Croods: A New Age Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

The reviews for The Croods: A New Age have started pouring in, and so far, it sounds like this sequel is a decent-enough follow-up, although it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. Starting off, CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg gave A New Age 3 out of 5 stars in his review, calling it a movie that serves as a fun distraction for kids and a welcome “babysitter” for adults. However, one of the movie’s plot points involving a character wanting to go adventuring in the outside world by any means necessary is unfortunately timed with the real world’s current health crisis and the recommendations to stay indoors as much as possible (though obviously there’s no way the filmmakers could have predicted what a mess 2020 would be).