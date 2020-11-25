James Gunn's Farewell To Retiring Disney Imagineer Behind Guardians Of The Galaxy Disneyland Ride Will Give You All The Feels

Walt Disney Imagineering is one of the most remarkable organizations in the world. They create the attractions for Disney theme parks all over the world and the work they do is almost always impressive, causing guests to continually wonder how they accomplish all these amazing rides and experiences. For most people, the men and women behind the attractions are anonymous. However, if there is one Imagineer who is more recognizable than others, it's Joe Rohde. Rohde, and his iconic dangling earrings, is certainly more physically recognizable, but he's also credited with some of Disney's greatest modern parks and attractions. And so the company is losing a lot of experience, as Rohde announced his retirement this week.