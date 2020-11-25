Chris Evans Posts Video Playing Piano In Knives Out-Eque Sweater, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Chris Evans may no longer be playing Captain America, but he's still America's hero in a lot of ways. And honestly, it's difficult to argue with that. Evans is a stand up guy. He seems to legitimately care about the world around him and he looks great in sweaters. As I understand it he looks good out of sweaters. Also, as it turns out, he can play the piano pretty well. The actor recently dropped a clip of himself at the ivories in an Instagram story, and while the plan might have been for the clip to only be posted briefly, it, of course, is making the rounds through other social media.