Looks Like Fantastic Beasts 3's New Grindelwald Has Been Officially Confirmed

At the top of the month, gasps fell over Harry Potter fans when it was announced that Johnny Depp would officially be exiting the Fantastic Beasts franchise in response to losing his libel case. Since the third Fantastic Beasts movie is currently in production in the U.K. with Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and the rest of the all-star cast, Warner Bros had to move fast to find another Gellert Grindelwald to take Depp’s place. For weeks, the name on the studio’s lips has been Mads Mikkelsen, and now a final decision has been made.