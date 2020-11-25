MGM Reportedly Wanted Even More Money To Take James Bond's No Time To Die To Streaming Than We Thought

While MGM has the domestic stake, and Universal has the international stake in No Time To Die’s distribution picture, it’s ultimately EON Productions that owns the rights to the James Bond franchise. As the latest movie in the storied saga of 007 has been pushed to April 2021, with an estimated $1 million price tag on each month the film doesn’t release into theaters, there’s a lot of money at stake when it comes to shelving this Bond adventure. But with Spectre making $880.7 million internationally, and Skyfall before it crossing the $1 billion mark, this is a game of high stakes poker that’s going to need the right player to win it all. And the longer the wait, the higher the buy-in will be.