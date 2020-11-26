Looks Like Godzilla Vs King Kong Might Head To Streaming

Leave a Comment
Because the current health crisis has wreaked havoc on the film industry, many studios have had to adjust their release plans for various movies. In some cases, this has simply resulted in these movies having their theatrical releases delayed, while in other cases, movies have shifted to becoming VOD or streaming offerings. Word’s come in that Godzilla vs. Kong may end up falling in the latter category, as conversations are underway to release it directly to a streaming service.
Officially speaking, right now the plan is for Godzilla vs. Kong to hit theaters next May. However, according to THR, Netflix had offered more than $200 million to acquire the fourth MonsterVerse entry, but WarnerMedia has blocked that deal and prepared its own offer to put the movie on HBO Max. Legendary Pictures, the production company behind Godzilla vs. Kong, declined to comment to the publication, while a spokesperson for Warner Bros, which is distributing the movie, said the following:
We plan to release Godzilla vs. Kong theatrically next year as scheduled.
That doesn’t rule out that Godzilla vs. Kong could end up on a streaming service, as it was announced last week that Wonder Woman 1984 will play in both theaters and on HBO Max starting Christmas Day. For now though, the official parties are keeping silent on this subject. THR also noted in its piece how Legendary Pictures financed 75% of Godzilla vs. Kong’s budget, and it will continue to carry those heavy costs as the tentpole picture continues to go unreleased. Warner Bros holds the remaining 25% stake, but it controls the movie’s release.
It’s worth noting that Legendary Pictures already has a connection with Netflix, as that streaming service acquired Enola Holmes from Warner Bros. So aside from Godzilla vs. Kong obviously reaching a lot of eyes on Netflix, because that platform doesn’t have a presence in China, the movie could have played in theaters there. Side note: Enola Holmes starred Millie Bobby Brown as the eponymous character, and she’s also reprising her role of Madison Russell for Godzilla vs. Kong, having previously debuted in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
Still, with HBO Max having been available to the masses for nearly six full months now, it makes sense why WarnerMedia would want to keep Godzilla vs. Kong for its own streaming service rather than sell the movie’s rights to a competitor. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and Warner Bros. chairman Ann Sarnoff are reportedly figuring out an offer that will allow Godzilla vs. Kong to play on HBO Max, while still having a theatrical component involved. Considering how well the MonsterVerse movies have done so far internationally, particularly in China, it’s understandable why the studio would want to throw Godzilla vs. Kong onto big screens overseas wherever possible.
As for what the movie itself has to offer besides the main draw of seeing these two Titans clash for the first time in an American production, Godzilla vs. Kong’s story will also see members of the scientific organization Monarch embarking on a journey to uncover clues about the Titans’ origins, as well as a conspiracy being revealed to permanently eradicate these giant creatures. Adam Wingard directed the movie, Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein worked on the script, and along with Millie Bobby Brown, the main cast includes Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González and Jessica Henwick, among others.
Needless to say we’ll keep you apprised of any new developments concerning Godzilla vs. Kong’s release, including if there’s an official announcement about it heading to HBO Max. In the meantime, it’s still officially slated for May 21, 2021, and learn what other movies are set for next year in our 2021 release schedule.