Gal Gadot’s Death On The Nile Co-Star Has A Nice Exchange With Star Over Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date Change

Fans have been waiting a long time to see Gal Gadot suit up again as Wonder Woman, namely since the closing credits of 2017’s Justice League. The Death on the Nile actress is incredible as the DC hero, but due to the ongoing pandemic, it was never certain if Patty Jenkins’ sequel Wonder Woman 1984 would come out in 2020 after all. Delay upon delay later, Warner Bros announced last week that the movie would be coming out in theaters and on HBO Max this Christmas.
It’s especially great news for comic book fans who have not seen the major Marvel and DC blockbuster releases previously scheduled for 2020. Warner Bros is giving people the choice to check out the movie from the comfort of their own homes on streaming or help out struggling theaters if they feel safe to do so. Amidst the news, Gal Gadot’s Death on the Nile co-star Ali Fazal congratulated the actress on the upcoming release with the following.
The decision to release Wonder Woman 1984 not only in the middle of a pandemic, but during a spike in cases, could not have been an easy one. Especially when other films, such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, have previously taken a hit at the box office for doing so. At least in this instance, audiences will have the option to stay at home if they have a HBO Max subscription. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service ahead of the film’s premiere.
Indian actor Ali Fazel will play Andrew Katchadourian alongside Gal Gadot’s Linnet Ridgeway Doyle in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, the followup to Branagh's take on Murder on the Orient Express. Death on the Nile was going to open just a couple weeks before Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters on December 11, but Disney decided to pull it from the calendar with Free Guy. Death on the Nile will no longer compete with another Gal Gadot film this holiday season, but its premiere date is still up in the air.
Disney is opting for a similar release for Christmas with Pixar’s Soul, which will come only to Disney+ on December 25, and skip theaters altogether in countries that have the streaming service. Sony is giving Wonder Woman 1984 some competition in theaters with the recent decision to put out Monster Hunter in theaters only on Christmas Day. There are a lot of first-time experiments going on simultaneously during the usually busy and prime week of Christmas.
Wonder Woman 1984 is certainly primed to reach a lot of eyeballs when it comes out on December 25.