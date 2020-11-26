Gal Gadot’s Death On The Nile Co-Star Has A Nice Exchange With Star Over Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date Change

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Fans have been waiting a long time to see Gal Gadot suit up again as Wonder Woman, namely since the closing credits of 2017’s Justice League. The Death on the Nile actress is incredible as the DC hero, but due to the ongoing pandemic, it was never certain if Patty Jenkins’ sequel Wonder Woman 1984 would come out in 2020 after all. Delay upon delay later, Warner Bros announced last week that the movie would be coming out in theaters and on HBO Max this Christmas.