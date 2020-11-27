Clea DuVall Says It’s ‘Remarkable’ Being Able To Make An LGBTQ Film Like Happiest Season

It’s remarkable. I remember when we made But I’m a Cheerleader, which remains one of my favorite projects I’ve ever been able to be a part of, not just because of, you know, what the movie was, but then also what the movie represented to people and still represents to people even now, 20 years later. But it was, you know, it was a struggle to get that movie and to get - Jamie Babbit, the director of that movie, really hustled to put together our budget. We didn’t have a lot, but we made it and she did such a good job. But now to be able to have this LGBTQ+ story and have a major studio behind us and have even just like the support that we’ve received from people seeing the trailer - it really feels so incredible that there’s such an appetite for a story like this that I hope it leads the way for more movies like it.