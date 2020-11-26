Vin Diesel Reveals How Paul Walker Was Actually The Catalyst For His Singing Career

Following the first Fast & Furious movie, the franchise saw Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor and Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto separating, with 2 Fast 2 Furious following the former and the latter only cameoing at the end of Tokyo Drift, which otherwise starred all-new characters. But when 2009’s Fast & Furious rolled around, Brian and Dom reunited, and that paved the way for the two characters to become as close as brothers. While Walker is sadly no longer with us, Brian is still alive in the Fast & Furious universe, having last appeared in Furious 7 and now left the life of car-centric heists to focus on caring for his family.