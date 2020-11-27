Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Turns Out, Kristen Stewart Was The Big Rule Breaker On The Twilight Set

Kristen Stewart and Nikki Reed in Twilight's baseball scene

It’s a time-honored tradition for many actors to take mementos from the sets of movies and TV shows they’ve worked on -- even though they are not supposed to. When it comes to the Twilight Saga, it should come as no surprise that some of the young actors wanted to take home a memento from the movie series that kicked off many of their careers. However, as it turns out Kristen Stewart may have been the biggest rule breaker, as she even helped her co-star Nikki Reed nick an item when she was too scared to do it herself.

Nikki Reed, who played Rosalie Hale through the movies, really, really wanted to keep a particular souvenir from the set, but she’s a big rule follower and says she really struggled with how to get away with it. That is, until she talked to her co-star Kristen Stewart, who not only convinced her it was a rite of passage to nab something from set, but actually did the dirty work for her when it came to sneaking off some baseball shoes.

Kristen, who's a dear buddy, took them for me because I just could never take anything from the set because I'm such a rule follower. And then I remember Kristen being like, 'This is not a big deal. You can just have your shoes.'

The item in question that Nikki Reed wanted were the cleats from the infamous baseball scene in Twilight’s original 2008 outing. That’s one of the most memorable scenes from the entire franchise and it took a long time to map out. It’s also worth noting the shoes in the scene were Converse shoes, then very cool. Reed told Insider that she was ultimately too scared to grab them for herself, so Kristen Stewart swiped them and then gifted them to her.

I was like, 'Oh man, this is the best thing ever!' And I still have them.

While technically against the rules, I’m not sure what Summit Entertainment would have done with Nikki Reed’s already-sweated-in shoes other than sell ‘em to a collector or stick them in a display case somewhere. Ultimately, lots of props end up in actors’ homes -- Chris Hemsworth once admitted to keeping Mjolnir by his toilet--so as far as set swiping goes, this is a minor offense. Still, it was a risk Kristen Stewart was willing to take and Nikki Reed very much wasn’t.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Kristen Stewart swiping stuff from the set of Twilight. The Happiest Season actress previously admitted to having Bella’s rings, noting that they are “really, truly quite important.” That was the same interview in which Robert Pattinson admitted to stealing underwear from the movies, so it seems the two leads in the franchise were a bit in rule breaking cahoots with one another.

It’s interesting because Kristen Stewart more recently revealed she did not take anything from the set of Charlie’s Angels, so it’s possible her rule breaking days on set are over. However, it seems Nikki Reed still fondly remembers her help on Twilight, thus perhaps proving the saying that “rules are made to be broken.”

More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

Kristen Stewart Recalling Teaching Dan Levy How To Do Beer Tricks On Happiest Season Is Delightful news 7d Kristen Stewart Recalling Teaching Dan Levy How To Do Beer Tricks On Happiest Season Is Delightful Sarah El-Mahmoud
Kristen Stewart’s Happiest Season Reviews Are In, Here’s What The Critics Think news 1w Kristen Stewart’s Happiest Season Reviews Are In, Here’s What The Critics Think Mike Reyes
Kristen Stewart Admits She’s ‘So In Love’ With Dan Levy After Starring In Hulu’s Happiest Season news 1w Kristen Stewart Admits She’s ‘So In Love’ With Dan Levy After Starring In Hulu’s Happiest Season Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Godmothered Dec 4, 2020 Godmothered Rating TBD
The Craft: Legacy Oct 28, 2020 The Craft: Legacy 8
Let Him Go Nov 6, 2020 Let Him Go 9
Words On Bathroom Walls Aug 7, 2020 Words On Bathroom Walls Rating TBD
Antlers Feb 19, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
Halle Berry Actually Responded To Rumors Saying She Is 'Bad In Bed TBD Halle Berry Actually Responded To Rumors Saying She Is 'Bad In Bed Rating TBD
Mission: Impossible 7's Hayley Atwell Details Safety Protocols And Seems To Have The Best Time Filming TBD Mission: Impossible 7's Hayley Atwell Details Safety Protocols And Seems To Have The Best Time Filming Rating TBD
Batman Gift Ideas For Any Fan Of The Dark Knight TBD Batman Gift Ideas For Any Fan Of The Dark Knight Rating TBD
The Rock Shares First Looks At Andre The Giant And Other Wrestling Legends For New TV Show TBD The Rock Shares First Looks At Andre The Giant And Other Wrestling Legends For New TV Show Rating TBD
Clea DuVall Says It’s ‘Remarkable’ Being Able To Make An LGBTQ Film Like Happiest Season TBD Clea DuVall Says It’s ‘Remarkable’ Being Able To Make An LGBTQ Film Like Happiest Season Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information