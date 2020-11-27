Halle Berry Actually Responded To Rumors Saying She Is 'Bad In Bed

Leave a Comment
Being a celebrity has its perks, but like anything in life, fame has its pros and cons, and rumors likely fall into that latter camp. Halle Berry is not immune to the cycle, as the Academy Award winner was recently the subject of a juicy rumor about her skills -- or lack thereof -- in bed. Instead of letting the rumor linger, Berry decided to address it head-on.
A rumor went around in Hollywood recently about Halle Berry thanks to an episode of Cocktails with Queens on Fox Soul in which the John Wick: Chapter Three - Parabellum actress was brought up in the context of not being good in bed in a gossip-oriented conversation about celebrity sex lives.
Claudia Jordan: Toni Braxton got some fine men back in the day
LisaRaye McCoy: We don’t know what she’s doing in the bedroom. It could be like Halle Berry.
Claudia Jordan: What you mean about Halle Berry? She's not supposed to be good in bed?
LisaRaye McCoy: That's what they said. That's what I read. That's what I've heard. That's what they say.
It’s worth pointing out that “they say” is not exactly a credible source, but the rumor ran around regardless. Apparently, Halle Berry herself caught wind of what happened during the episode of Cocktails with Queens and decided to nip the rumor in the bud herself. She noted on Twitter:
Unfortunately, at the time of this writing Van Hunt has not commented about his partner Halle Berry’s prowess or lack thereof on social media. However, the conversation as a whole seemed to amuse Halle Berry, who has been open and honest about her feelings for her new beau in recent weeks. She's not the only major celebrity to deal with the rumor mill over the holiday week, as a rumor also ran around about Rihanna potentially joining Black Panther 2 (that was seemingly debunked). Although if I were a celebrity I'd probably prefer a rumor to be rolling around about a cool movie role than about my abilities in the bedroom.
The John Wick franchise actress revealed she was in a relationship in September of this year, though his feet, at least, were spotted on her Instagram account over the summer. Since then, Halle Berry has been more comfortable spouting affections for her musician boyfriend, recently noting that things were really going well between the two of them.
Prior to her current relationship Halle Berry was in highly publicized relationships with model Gabriel Aubry and director Olivier Martinez. Those relationships came to a head after court fighting during a Thanksgiving incident in which Martinez allegedly punched Aubry, who later went around claiming he was not responsible for the infamous incident. So after the volatility of her earlier partnerships, Halle Berry's more recent copacetic social posts have seemed to indicate the actress is doing well in her personal life. Here's hoping what happens in the bedroom stays in the bedroom moving forward, no matter what the rumor mill says.