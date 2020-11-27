Comments

The Lovely Way Jason Momoa Surprised A Young Aquaman Fan Battling With Cancer

Jason Momoa is Aquaman

One of the coolest elements of playing a superhero on the big screen has to be the moments where you get to pretend to be that hero OFF screen as well, to warm the heart of a child. Kids are huge fans of the comic-book characters that actors like Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Gal Gadot play. And actors get instant bonus points in my book when they pretend to be those heroes, just to make a kid’s day.

Jason Momoa can’t hide the fact that he is Aquaman. He doesn’t wear a mask when playing the King of Atlantis. And his grizzly demeanor goes hand in hand with the interpretation he has brought to the DC underwater ruler. But Arthur Curry’s intensity fades away when Momoa FaceTimes with Danny, a young boy -- and a massive Aquaman fan -- who is battling cancer.

Click here to watch an Instagram video of Jason Momoa chatting with the boy.

Accompanying his video post, Jason Momoa made it known that several friends let him know about the special kid going through a very hard time. He ends his post with a wish that I pray Warner Bros. is fulfilling:

So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer. I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his go fund me is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO . Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident ! Aloha J

Not sure enough for you? OK, fine. Then you are going to have to enjoy this video of Danny opening Christmas presents during a holiday photo shoot. When he gets to an Aquaman-themed gift, he loses his shit, and it’s adorable. Click here to watch it.

As mentioned, I can’t get enough of this stuff. I’m a father, and I know the things that would make my own children brighten up if they happened to be going through really challenging times. So I admire every actor who takes time out of their schedules to connect with fans who need this boost. It can be life-altering.

Jason Momoa is expected to reprise his Aquaman role in a sequel that James Wan discussed while he was presenting at DC FanDome. Prior to that, though, Aquaman footage that Momoa filmed as part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League will resurface when that movie -- or, four-part miniseries -- debuts on HBO Max in 2021.

