After Jennifer Garner And John Cena, Apparently Secret Celebrity Splits And Weddings Are Becoming The Norm

Secret celebrity break-ups and weddings are apparently the norm as 2020 continues to keep many of us much closer to home than we're used to. Earlier this year, Jennifer Garner broke up with her longtime beau and her fanbase only learned the news months and months later. Similarly, John Cena had something similar happen but on a more positive note: he quietly got married without any fanfare. Two celebrity couples are not enough for a trend, but then this month news broke that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had also quietly split months ago. Now, there’s one more to add to the pile.
This weekend, news broke that American Horror Story’s Taissa Farmiga and filmmaker Hadley Klein secretly got married. The wedding apparently happened all the way back on August 8, 2020 and we’re only hearing about it now because Farmiga shared a look at her wedding dress, her partner, her mask and their pretty cake on social. Take a look.
Hadley Klein also shared his own post, noting he’s “feeling thankful” for the year, despite its challenges. The two have actually been calling each other by spouse-oriented names for a few months, with Klein referring to Taissa Farmiga as his “wife;” however, without having previously seen an actual wedding announcement, we were not eagle-eyed enough to spot these cute moments for the newlyweds until after the announcement was made and the pictures were official.
Meanwhile, as noted prior, 2020 has led major celebrities to be in the public eye less often, which has meant that secretive weddings and secretive splits are becoming more of a trend. Most of the time when celebrities split up, they stop being seen out at restaurants or on red carpets or any of the myriad places celebrity couples are seen in public. The point is, the public tends to know when celebrity couples split or finally tie the knot. Regardless, when 2020 is keeping most of us at home, it’s been way easier for surprise news to come down the pipeline months later, both in terms of splits and weddings.
Some celebrities are still doing things the "old-fashioned" celebrity way, if we want to call it that. Recently Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani revealed their engagement through a post showing off her fancy diamond ring. And Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s wedding was a little less secret, though still intimate. But for every “typical” celebrity announcement, we’ve also seen people like Taissa Farmiga and Hadley Klein have smaller, more intimate weddings without telling people until well after the fact.
This year has been an interesting one. In an era where a lot of celebrities are consistently sharing major moments with their fanbases online, 2020 has given celebrities a chance to step behind a mask, change their look, or step back from the limelight in ways they may not have been able to do before in their careers. In the case of Tessa Farmiga and Hadley Klein, we wish them the very best as they continue to move forward as married partners.