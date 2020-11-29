Sean Connery Died From Pneumonia, Heart Failure And Other Underlying Issues

Sean Connery was 90 years old when he died. In the days following his death, Sean Connery’s widow Micheline Roquebrune, announced that he had died peacefully in his sleep and that his final wishes were to have his ashes scattered both in The Bahamas and in Scotland, where he was born in 1930. Fans from all over the world, including Daniel Craig and former co-star Harrison Ford, paid their condolences and reminisced about his remarkable film career.