Looks Like The Batman Actors Are Starting To Wrap Their Work On The Film

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's been a unique year for the film world, as these unprecedented times have resulted in a variety of movies being delayed. A number of projects were in production when sets around the world were shut down, including Matt Reeves' long gestating DC blockbuster The Batman. Filming went on to resume both across the pond and stateside, and now it looks like the cast and crew have finally wrapped.
Principal photography for The Batman was in its early stages when the film was shut down for a number of months. As such, crafting Matt Reeves' unique vision for Gotham City has taken quite a bit longer than expected. But it seems that there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel. Cast members have started posting on social media about the film's wrap, check it out below.
Well, this is exciting. Because after years of sitting in development hell and eventually having its filming delayed, it seems that The Batman is finally going to wrap on its principal photography. This in no doubt a relief for the cast and crew, who have likely spent a ton of time away from their loved ones as a result of sets' safety protocols.
The above post comes to us from the Instagram of actor Jay Lycurgo, who has a role in The Batman. The actor can be seen in the movie's first trailer, wearing painted on skull makeup, and seemingly crying. They used that image from the trailer to revealed that he had finally wrapped production, likely signaling the end to principal photography for Matt Reeves' DC debut.
After The Batman arrives in theaters, Matt Reeves also plans to bring a prequel to HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Despite its long road to theaters, anticipation for The Batman has been steadily building over the years. While there were some major roadblocks along the way, the killer cast Matt Reeves assembled definitely drew the public to that project. Because in addition to featuring Robert Pattinson's debut as Bruce Wayne, The Batman will also feature performances by Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.
Unfortunately for moviegoers who can't wait to dive into this new version of Gotham City will have to wait even longer than anticipated. Because while there were some hopes that it still might hit the June 2021 release date, The Batman was most recently pushed back to March of 2022. Instead, public will have to continue re-watching the above trailer.
Given the popularity of Batman, the DC superhero has been brought to life on the big screen a variety of times. As such, the stakes are high for Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson, and company to deliver on this new version. There will also be added pressure considering both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are expected to reprise their take on Batman in the upcoming Flash movie.
The Batman is currently expected to hit theaters on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.