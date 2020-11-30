Looks Like The Batman Actors Are Starting To Wrap Their Work On The Film

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's been a unique year for the film world, as these unprecedented times have resulted in a variety of movies being delayed. A number of projects were in production when sets around the world were shut down, including Matt Reeves' long gestating DC blockbuster The Batman. Filming went on to resume both across the pond and stateside, and now it looks like the cast and crew have finally wrapped.