What Excited The Christmas Chronicles 2's Cast About Making The Sequel

Russell: There’s the ones you see. I mean you’re gonna come across Miracle on 34th Street, It’s A Wonderful Life, and Home Alone. You’re gonna come across those, and that’s gonna happen.

Hawn: And they’re all over the internet now. Well not the internet, but all over streaming. So we definitely had them, but there wasn’t a movie [tradition] that we had. I think we’re too kinetic sometimes. Always moving and doing and fixing.

Russell: Our job was to try to become a part of that lexicon, to try to create something that would be there for people to say, ‘Ok, we’re gonna sit down and watch this now.’