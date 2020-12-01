One Christmas Chronicles 2 Line Kurt Russell Wrote Himself For The Netflix Movie

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been together on screen and off since the 1980s and the pair are together again in The Christmas Chronicles 2, where Russell returns as Santa, and Hawn has a much more significant role as Mrs. Claus. The fact that the two know each other so well is probably a big part of the reason that Russell wrote a great line for his long time partner. And really, if you're going to introduce somebody to play Mrs. Claus to Kurt Russell's Santa, who else are you going to think of first?