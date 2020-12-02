Thor: Love And Thunder’s Natalie Portman Had An A+ Reaction To Chris Hemsworth’s Latest Shirtless Picture

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth in the entertainment world over the last decade and change of filmmaking. Fans are eager to dive back into the franchise in Phase Four, and there are a ton of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. Chief among them is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently in pre-production in Australia. Chris Hemsworth recently shared a shirtless photo of himself getting into superhero shape, and Natalie Portman's response is A+.