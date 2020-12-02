Looks Like Harry Potter Movie Marathons Are A Holiday Must For Tom Felton Too

Tom Felton says that he hasn't watched the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in a couple of decades, and beyond that, he has previously said that he hasn't seen any of the Harry Potter movies since he attended their premieres back when they were new. He had previously said he wasn't planning on rewatching them until he sat down with his own children to watch them. The actor still doesn't even have kids, so that opportunity is years away, but he's apparently decided to at least give the first movie a modern look, we'll have to wait and see if he continues through the series.