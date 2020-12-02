Looks Like Harry Potter Movie Marathons Are A Holiday Must For Tom Felton Too

Leave a Comment
The holidays are frequently a time for bundling up and watching movies. A lot of people take the time off they tend to have at this time of year and spend it with their favorite movie marathon, and while 2020 has been a year where it seems like that's all any of us have been doing, Tom Felton is taking this time to do something that he hasn't done in years, watch Harry Potter movies.
The actor who played Draco Malfoy in the entire Harry Potter film franchise has decided to revist Harry Potter recently. On his Instagram feed he's actually been recording video of himself watching the first film. He's doing it in pieces, so even just watching one movie has become something of a marathon experience. And he's also posted images of himself in front of the films.
Tom Felton says that he hasn't watched the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in a couple of decades, and beyond that, he has previously said that he hasn't seen any of the Harry Potter movies since he attended their premieres back when they were new. He had previously said he wasn't planning on rewatching them until he sat down with his own children to watch them. The actor still doesn't even have kids, so that opportunity is years away, but he's apparently decided to at least give the first movie a modern look, we'll have to wait and see if he continues through the series.
The first Harry Potter movie was released in 2001 so it has been nearly 20 years since the movie hit theaters in case you needed to feel old. Tom Felton hasn't really gotten there himself yet, as the portion of the film that he's posted himself watching has yet to make it to a scene that the young Tom Felton is actually in. It should be quite interesting to see the rewatch continue and see the actor's response to seeing his young self. His response to seeing his young co-stars, like Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, is pretty hilarious though and worth checking out.
A lot of people will probably spend the Christmas holiday watching the Harry Potter movies. Many of the films originally came out in November, and since each one follows the course of a different school year, there's a segment of each that takes place around Christmas. As such, there's certainly a holiday feel to the franchise that makes it perfect for a marathon this time of year, even if they're not technically holiday movies.
And since you can actually hear the audio of the film through Tom Felton's posts, you could potentially throw the movie on and watch it alongside him anytime you want.