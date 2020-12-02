See What Charlie Hunnam Could Look Like Replacing Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

Leave a Comment
It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. The genre has become a powerful force in the film world, with various cinematic universes regularly occupying theaters. When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, it opened up the possibility for beloved heroes like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men to finally join the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are eager to see if/when this might happen, and which actors will take on the mantle of the mutants. And new fan art imagines what actor Charlie Hunnam might look like as the new Wolverine.
Charlie Hunnam became a household name thanks to his acclaimed work on FX's Sons of Anarchy. He's since gone to various film roles, although he's yet to take on a comic book role. Some Marvel fans think he'd be a badass new version of Wolverine, taking on the mantle (and claws) from Hugh Jackman. Fan art has imagined what this might look like, and it's a striking image. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Charlie Hunnam's badassery was already been proven through projects like The Gentlemen and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, but seeing him in full Wolverine regalia is another matter entirely. We'll just have to wait and see if/when the X-Men finally are brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of aspiring digital artist Mizuri. They've managed to amass an online following by posting imagery from various beloved franchises. This includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the possible replacements for Wolverine being thrown around online. Charlie Hunnam is far from the only one being considered by the court of public opinion, but the fan art makes a strong case for the Sons of Anarchy alum.
In the piece of fan art Charlie Hunnam is nearly unrecognizable as Wolverine. This is partly because of the lighting, but also due to rocking Logan's signature hair and beard. Rather than being toned down or realistic, the Wolverine hair points are on full display, in a move that would no doubt delight comic fans if it shakes out IRL.
Obviously Logan's signature claws are also on full display in the image of Charlie Hunnam as the character. While Hugh Jackman's tenure as the character saw him utilize both adamantium and the character's old school bone claws. Adamantium hasn't been utilized in the entire MCU thus far, and adding Wolverine into the mix could presumably introduce that iconic material.
The MCU is set to continue with Black Widow on May 7th, 2021. As for Charlie Hunnam, he's staying busy with both TV and film projects coming down the line. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.